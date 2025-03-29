Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a 5.4% increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.