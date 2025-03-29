Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a 5.4% increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
