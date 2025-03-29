Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 1st

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 31st.
Meiwu Technology Price Performance
Shares of WNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 3,894,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Meiwu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
Meiwu Technology Company Profile
