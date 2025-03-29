Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 1st

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 31st.

Meiwu Technology Price Performance

Shares of WNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 3,894,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Meiwu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

