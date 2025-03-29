Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $162,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after acquiring an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,866,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $204.40 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89.
Insider Activity at Carvana
In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,222.75. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
