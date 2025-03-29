Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $162,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after acquiring an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,866,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $204.40 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,222.75. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.