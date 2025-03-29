Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $228,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $326.09 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

