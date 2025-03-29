Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,190 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 296.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

