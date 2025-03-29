Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Down 59.4% in March

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MHUA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 189,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618,698 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 9.04% of Meihua International Medical Technologies worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

