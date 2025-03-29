Mechanics Financial Corp Takes $42,000 Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mechanics Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF alerts:

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.