Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 706 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 222,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 138,742 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.