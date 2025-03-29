Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,858 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.