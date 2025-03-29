Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

