Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Markel Group worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,853.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,727.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

