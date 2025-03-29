Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $70.41 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.41.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

