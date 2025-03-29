Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $925,000 Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MARA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. Barclays dropped their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

