Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $52.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

