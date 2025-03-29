Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 0.8% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

COM stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

