Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $17.27 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,176,000.

SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

