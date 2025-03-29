Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.32 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.