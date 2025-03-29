Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $315.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.38 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

