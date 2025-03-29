Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,203,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

