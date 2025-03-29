Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – March 28th

Venus Acquisition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that produce goods through industrial or mechanical processes, ranging from automobiles and machinery to consumer products. These companies often play a key role in economic activity, reflecting trends in industrial production and consumer demand, and their performance can be sensitive to business cycles and economic shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.69. 7,096,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,235,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $854.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,662. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. The firm has a market cap of $391.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $35.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $792.43. The stock had a trading volume of 750,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,225. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.64. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 2,025,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

