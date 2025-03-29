Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the February 28th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYT opened at $0.10 on Friday. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.