Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LYBC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.02. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Lyons Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.07.

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

