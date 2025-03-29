LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after buying an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,451,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

