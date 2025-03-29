LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 30.72% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $239.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $215.16 and a one year high of $274.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.50.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.51.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

