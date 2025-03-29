LPL Financial LLC Has $37.39 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 20,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

