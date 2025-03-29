LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.20% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $35,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $41.18 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

