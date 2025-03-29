LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of TC Energy worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,175,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,993,000 after buying an additional 405,965 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,123,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 551,980 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,842,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.