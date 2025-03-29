LPL Financial LLC Acquires 48,999 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Global X MLP ETF worth $37,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

