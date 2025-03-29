LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 28.47% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

