Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 184,520 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,520 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.22% of Light & Wonder worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNW shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Down 10.3 %

LNW stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.83.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.