Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 18,341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 307,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.66 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

