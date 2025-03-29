Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.90% of PagerDuty worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 721,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.3 %

PD opened at $18.78 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PD

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.