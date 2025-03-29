Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,729 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.22% of Antero Resources worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $39.68 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.01 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

