Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,240,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,729% from the average daily volume of 67,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

