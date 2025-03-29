Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

