LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

