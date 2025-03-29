Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells $175,657.44 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $175,657.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,869.28. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life360 alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Institutional Trading of Life360

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.