Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.88.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
