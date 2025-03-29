Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

