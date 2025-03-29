Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after buying an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 695,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,120,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,687,000 after acquiring an additional 477,411 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.3 %

AWK opened at $146.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

