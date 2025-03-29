Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,317,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,445.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 441,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

