Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

