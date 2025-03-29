Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0921 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

