Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

