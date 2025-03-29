Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Lendway stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Lendway has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lendway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendway, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDWY Free Report ) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Lendway worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

