Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Lendway Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Lendway stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Lendway has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.88.
Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lendway
About Lendway
Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lendway
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.