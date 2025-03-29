Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.69 and last traded at $89.63. 227,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 695,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Lear Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Lear by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

