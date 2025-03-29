Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,522.22 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.22.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

CVE LRA opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -381.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

