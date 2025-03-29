Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,522.22 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.22.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
CVE LRA opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -381.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37.
About Lara Exploration
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lara Exploration
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.