Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.32. 139,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 66,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

