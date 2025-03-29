L & S Advisors Inc Sells 43,838 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,838 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in State Street by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after buying an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

State Street Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

