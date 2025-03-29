K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.07 ($14.20) and last traded at €12.90 ($14.02). 1,866,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50 ($13.59).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.74.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.